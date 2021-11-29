UAE weather: Alert issued as heavy rains hit parts of country

Light to moderate winds can be expected
Weather1 week ago
The UAE’s Met office has issued a heavy rains alert in some areas. Strong winds are expected to reduce visibility as well.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday warned that loose objects and weak structures, including tress, “may become hazardous” because of the winds.
The alert has been issued for the Eastern and Northern areas of the country.
ALSO READ:
The NCM reported heavy rains over Fujairah’s Wadi Al Fay, Ghub and Masafi-Dibba Road. Sharjah’s Khor Fakkan is also seeing some heavy rains.
The NCM recorded light to moderate rains over Dibba Al Fujairah and some other areas.
According to the NCM’s five-day weather bulletin, rains are expected on November 30 and December 1 as well.
Temperatures are also continuing to dip, with Monday recording a low of 11°C in Jabal Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.
