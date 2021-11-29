UAE weather: Rainy, windy forecast for Monday; 6ft high waves off coast

Rough seas alert until Tuesday morning.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 6:39 AM

The weather in UAE will be cloudy with a chance of rainfall in parts of the country on Monday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some Eastern, Northern areas, coasts and islands with a chance of rainfall and with another slight decrease in temperatures.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times especially Westward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman Sea --- with up to 6ft offshore waves.