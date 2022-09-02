Watch: Monster fog envelops Dubai, other parts of UAE

Police have also urged motorists to exercise caution

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 7:26 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 7:44 AM

UAE residents woke up to a monster fog that blanketed the country in the early hours of Friday. The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a series of alerts for parts of the country.

The intense fog has dropped visibility on roads greatly. Police and authorities have issued an advisory warning motorists to exercise caution on roads.

The Abu Dhabi Police have also urged motorists to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Watch this video by UAE's Storm Centre of poor visibility on roads this morning:

Here's a list of affected areas:

Abu Dhabi - Sweihan (Al Ain),

Dubai - Jebel Ali, Dubai International Airport, Al Maktoum international Airport, Emirates Road, Al Warsan, Oud Al Muteena, Al Mizhar, Muhaisnah 1, Al Minhad, Al Khawaneej

Sharjah - Dhaid - Sharjah Road, Sharjah International Airport, Al Bataeh, Al Madam

Ras Al Khaimah - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport

In its climate report for September released on Thursday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said temperatures will start to drop this month, particularly at night.

“The gradual weakening of the Indian monsoon depression means desert thermal lows over the Arabian Peninsula, accompanied by relatively fresh winds causing dust, with poor horizontal visibility at times,” said the NCM report.

“There remains a chance of the formation of Cumulonimbus clouds associated with rain and thunder in the eastern parts of the county. These may extend to internal areas, causing rain at different intensities.”

