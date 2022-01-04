UAE: 295 tankers, 125 water pumps deployed to drain rain water in Sharjah

More than 200 tanks were on standby to deal with any additional water clogging.

Supplied

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 8:37 AM

Sharjah Municipality dealt with clogged rainwater in various parts of the city by introducing an advanced system to clear roads.

After heavy rains lashed the UAE this week, Sharjah launched a system comprising 295 water tanks, 125 water pumps and other latest equipment to tackle rain-related emergencies and other crises.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality and Head of the Rain Emergency Team in the Municipality, confirmed that teams dealt with clogged rainwater in various parts of the city in accordance with prior plans set by the municipality -- in the framework of its preparation for the rainy season.

The municipality emergency team stationed pumps across vital streets and areas to clear streets, and enhance the flow of traffic in cooperation with Sharjah Police.

Engineer Hassan Al Tafaq, Assistant Director-General of the Agriculture and Environment Sector, explained that emergency teams were present on ground before the rains, based on regular weather monitoring, and were provided with all the necessary tools, equipment to drain flooded roads.

Teams were equipped with more than 95 municipality tanks, 50 tanks for water withdrawal, and more than 125 suction pumps.

ALSO READ:

More than 200 tanks were on standby to deal with any additional water clogging.

Al Tafaq pointed out that the municipality had earlier cleared rainwater drainage holes and fixed related issues pertaining to excavation, landfills, sanitation and other important works.