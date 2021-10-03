Cyclone Shaheen: UAE residents barred from visiting beaches, valleys

Dubai - Weather effects include heavy rains, flooded valleys, high waves and high-speed winds

UAE residents and visitors are prohibited from visiting beaches, valleys and low-lying areas as a precautionary measure against the expected weather effects of Cyclone Shaheen. They are also to avoid dams and mountainous areas.

In a media briefing on Saturday, Dr Taher Al Ameri, spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), advised people to be cautious in such weather conditions.

The cyclone is expected to affect some eastern coastal regions of the country from today (October 3) till Tuesday, October 5.

The authorities concerned are on high alert to deal with the tropical situation, and have taken all “proactive and preventive measures to mitigate its impact on the country”, Dr Taher added.

Expected weather changes

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior on Sunday tweeted about the expected weather changes in the country:

Dr Mohamed Al Abri, spokesman for the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said heavy rains may result in flash floods in valleys and accumulated water in lowlands. “The winds will be active to strong, causing dust, which will reduce horizontal visibility. The cumulus clouds might be accompanied by lightning and thunder sometimes," he added.

The NCM tweeted videos on Sunday morning, showing experts at a coast, monitoring the situation:

Some schools shift to distance learning

Authorities across the UAE have announced that schools will shift to distance learning in several areas for two days — October 3 and 4 — as a precautionary measure.

These include Hatta in Dubai; Khor Fakkan, Kalba and Dibba Al Hisn in Sharjah; Masfoot and Manama in Ajman; and the southern region in Ras Al Khaimah.