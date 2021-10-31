UAE: Now, apply for Golden Visa at Masdar City Free Zone

All eligible candidates and their families can now avail of services provided in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Residents Office

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 12:53 PM

Masdar City Free Zone is now facilitating the process and submitting Golden Visas for all eligible candidates and their families, authorities have announced.

In collaboration with Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO), a division recently launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Masdar City Free Zone is already working to promote the Golden Visa to eligible candidates under the qualifying sectors including, investors, entrepreneurs, specialised talents, researchers in various fields of science and knowledge and students with promising scientific capabilities.

ADRO is dedicated to helping new residents settle into Abu Dhabi and supports the integration and harmonisation of expatriates with the local culture and society.

Abdulla Balalaa, Executive Director, Masdar City, praised the role of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office in reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global hub that continues to promote economic diversification, empowering global talent, and supporting the emirate's sustainable development.

"The Golden Visa is of particular relevance to Masdar City as it is the region's centre for the research and development of sustainability-focused innovation and technology. Attracting, retaining, and producing the world's best talent in these key industries, is a fundamental driver to achieving a more sustainable and prosperous future for everyone," said Balalaa.

"We currently have more than 900 companies that benefit from the City's unique ecosystem of education, R&D, technology startups, incubators and corporates. It also offers a strategic base through which companies can build their networks, explore multiple investment opportunities, and test new technologies."

He added: "Masdar City is therefore serving as a hub for the kinds of researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, and students, all within specialised fields, who would qualify for a Golden Visa in Abu Dhabi. Our Masdar City Free Zone team has already processed several Golden Visas and is looking forward to welcoming eligible candidates to the Free Zone's One-Stop Shop office in Masdar City, or remotely via online, phone or email, where they can avail of all the advice and services that they need," Balalaa added.

The Golden Visa enables foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and will be issued for five or 10 years and renewed automatically. The new system for long-term residence visas was introduced in the UAE in 2019.

Sameh Al Qubaisi, Executive Director - Executive Affairs Office at ADDED, said: "Masdar City's position as an R&D-focused business hub makes it an ideal partner for the promotion of the Golden Visa. Masdar City is home to an affirming culture of innovation, one in which the most creative and enterprising organisations and minds are conducting truly pioneering work across the fields of AI, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, green building, energy storage and food security. The ingenuity and spirit of this work underlines Abu Dhabi's status as a destination where world-class innovators come together to develop the breakthrough technologies of the future."

"Launched to foster a welcoming and inclusive society for all, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office is committed to providing support to the emirate's thriving international community. Whether offering smart services or guidance and access to a burgeoning business ecosystem, our goal is to empower each and every person that calls Abu Dhabi home, enabling them to fulfil their potential and contribute to the emirate's advancement. That so many people and families are eager to relocate to Abu Dhabi and experience what it offers speaks to the standard of living and quality of life in the emirate. We hope to help more people enjoy the high standards, security and lifestyle Abu Dhabi is recognised for," Al Qubaisi added.

