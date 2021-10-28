Manish Gupta and Rachna Agarwal receive Golden Visa

UAE residents Manish Gupta, CEO of EDS FZE and Rachna Agarwal, Director, EDS FZE extend their heartfelt gratitude to the government of UAE on receiving the golden visa.

“We are thrilled and honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden Visa for 10 years as an investor. This is another great initiative and stride forward for the UAE as a part of rewarding and to recognise residents who have been here for the long term and their contribution to the country’s development. The UAE leadership and authorities are a reflection of the country's incredible commitment towards those who have chosen UAE as their second home," they said.

“For the last 20 years the UAE has been home to us. We started our first entrepreneurship journey in Dubai 15 Years back and we had huge support from the government, ecosystem and private corporations. We feel more like home in Dubai as we are granted the golden visa. This is a solid proof of how the UAE and Dubai support entrepreneurs and invest in future of the country,” they further added.