Fashion designer Giorgio Armani gets UAE’s Golden Visa

By Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Oct 2021, 2:43 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Oct 2021, 2:47 PM

Ten years back he set up the Armani Hotel in Dubai and this year he is back to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

And to cement his status as a close friend of the Emirate, the iconic fashion designer has now been bestowed with the UAE’s Golden Visa, which gives him 10-year residency in a country he has contributed to immensely.

On October 26, Armani will host his famous One Night Only event at the Armani Hotel Dubai. In an interview with City Times ahead of his visit to Dubai, he had mentioned how, “The Dubai event has an extraordinary meaning for me.” He promised it will be a memorable night and a tribute to a “truly international city.”

The runway event is slated to showcase Armani’s spring/summer 2022 collection as well as an exclusive one designed for the city.

The designer also mentioned how “I believe that my staying power is probably down to the fact that I have never pursued trends. Instead, I aim to create pieces that have timeless style: They can be worn for many years and have little to do with the conventional notion of fashion, with its preoccupation with what is “of the moment.”

A true testimony to the timeless global appeal of the Armani brand.