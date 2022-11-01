UAE multiple-entry tourist visa for Dh100: Applications now open for Hayya card holders

New UAE job exploration visa explained: How it is different from regular tourist visa
Fresh graduates from the 500 best universities in the world can apply, and those interested should have earned a bachelor's degree or its equivalent
Starting today, the UAE will start accepting applications for multiple-entry tourist visas from fans attending the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) welcomed holders of the 'Hayya' card - a personalised document required by people to attend any of the World Cup matches – to the UAE.
The Fifa World Cup will be held from November 20 to December 18.
International fans holding the Hayya card can apply for the visa on the ICP website. They have to browse through public services on the website for ‘visa for Hayya card holders’, fill their data and pay the fees.
With the visa, World Cup fans can enter the Emirates multiple times over a period of 90 days. The visa fee has been reduced to a one-time charge of Dh100. It can be extended for another 90 days, with regular fees applied.
