Fifa World Cup: Visa submissions for fans holding Hayya Card opens in Oman

The free, multiple-entry visa will be valid for 60 days and can be extended twice

Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022

With the Fifa World Cup in Qatar just weeks away, fans eager to get their fill of action will be pleased to know that the Sultanate of Oman has opened the application process for World Cup visas to enter the country ahead of the kick-off on Sunday, November 20.

Only Hayya Card holders can avail of the free, multiple-entry visa, which will be valid for 60 days. It can, however, be extended twice through the e-visa website. While in the country, visitors can change visas to another category as per the applicable rules.

In an announcement on its official site on Thursday, the authority said: “The Royal Oman Police announces the opening of application submission for visas to World Cup fans to enter the Sultanate of Oman (holders of Hayya Card) within the efforts to celebrate the hosting of the World Cup in the region, support the State of Qatar’s endeavours to make it a success, and promote Muscat as a major city capable of receiving world cup fans and providing them with a convenient and exceptional experience.”

Hayya Card holders are allowed to be accompanied by first-degree relatives to stay in the Sultanate.

How to apply for World Cup visa:

Visitors should apply to the e-visa website (evisa.rop.gov.om). Flight ticket details, photograph, passport copy, and confirmation of hotel reservation in Oman are required while making the application.

