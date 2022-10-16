Fifa World Cup: Qatar reveals procedures to enter through Abu Samra border for fans travelling from UAE, Saudi Arabia

All visitors aged over six would have to produce negative Covid tests before taking flights to Qatar for the tournament that starts November 20
Abu Samra land border crossing between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is all set to receive Fifa World Cup fans from November 1, 2022, until December 23 2022.
Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced that fans who wish to enter the country through the Abu Samra border with an exceptional entry permit in their cars must have an approved vehicle entry permit through the Hayya platform.
Authorities have revealed that the Abu Samra border crossing, with improved facilities and free parking, could now receive 4,000 travellers per hour and is open for visitors. The entry procedures to be followed at the border crossing have been divided into different categories as follows:
For citizens, residents and GCC nationals holding Qatari ID cards (cars with Qatari number plates)
They will have enter the country as regularly as under normal circumstances, provided that:
Fans need to note that the vehicle entry permit is for single use only and cannot be used for multiple visits.
Visitors have been instructed not to drive in restricted areas (A-Ring & B-Ring roads and roads and intersections leading to them.
Those crossing the Abu Samra land border to attend a match or matches within 24 hours can enter and exit Qatar without prior hotel reservations. However, the following conditions are required for their entry.
For those arriving by bus, the following conditions are required for entry:
For those who do not have a Hayya card (through airports only), as follows:
Commercial trucks will be allowed to enter through the Abu Samra Border Crossing from 11.00pm to 6.00am from November 15 to December 22, 2022 to ensure smooth entry for football fans.
Recently, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani followed up on the progress of the Abu Samra border crossing's expansion and development project.
He inspected reception halls and other facilities and equipment, which were installed to ensure a smooth journey for fans during the forthcoming Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
