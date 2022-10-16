Fifa World Cup: Qatar reveals procedures to enter through Abu Samra border for fans travelling from UAE, Saudi Arabia

The border crossing, with improved facilities and free parking, could now receive 4,000 travellers per hour

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 11:36 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 11:46 PM

Abu Samra land border crossing between Qatar and Saudi Arabia is all set to receive Fifa World Cup fans from November 1, 2022, until December 23 2022.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior announced that fans who wish to enter the country through the Abu Samra border with an exceptional entry permit in their cars must have an approved vehicle entry permit through the Hayya platform.

Authorities have revealed that the Abu Samra border crossing, with improved facilities and free parking, could now receive 4,000 travellers per hour and is open for visitors. The entry procedures to be followed at the border crossing have been divided into different categories as follows:

For citizens, residents and GCC nationals holding Qatari ID cards (cars with Qatari number plates)

They will have enter the country as regularly as under normal circumstances, provided that:

The vehicle carrying them must have a Qatari number plate.

A Hayya card is not compulsory.

Fans with special permission

A confirmed accommodation approved through the Hayya platform for a minimum of 5 nights is a must for the driver only.

There should be a minimum of three people in the vehicle and shall not exceed a maximum of six people, while all of them should carry a Hayya card.

Apply for the vehicle entry permit on the official Hayya platform. If approved, the applicant will receive an email with a link to obtain the vehicle insurance electronically.

Upon completion of the insurance, the applicant must follow up on the platform within 24 hours to obtain the permit by paying a non-refundable fee of QAR 5,000 (Dh5,043).

Fans need to note that the vehicle entry permit is for single use only and cannot be used for multiple visits.

Visitors have been instructed not to drive in restricted areas (A-Ring & B-Ring roads and roads and intersections leading to them.

One-day-fan

Those crossing the Abu Samra land border to attend a match or matches within 24 hours can enter and exit Qatar without prior hotel reservations. However, the following conditions are required for their entry.

Carry a Hayya Card (One day fan category)

Pre-reservation of border parking space via Hayya platform prior to arrival in Qatar.

Parking is free for the first 24 hours from the time of entry.

A service charge of QAR 1,000 applies for the second day. If the vehicle is parked more than 48 hours after entry, the vehicle will be towed and an additional towing fee of QAR 1,000 (Dh1,008) will be charged. (Payment can be made electronically via a link sent to the email address registered on the platform).

Travel in Qatar buses from Abu Samra checkpoint to Doha Central Station (Al Messila) or Al Qalayel meeting point for families and friends.

The parking reservation service will be available from November 1, 2022, and can be used with the Hayya card.

Arrivals by bus

For those arriving by bus, the following conditions are required for entry:

All passengers are required to carry a Hayya Card.

Reach the arrivals hall at the checkpoint to complete the entry procedures into the country.

Take the Qatar buses from the border to Doha Central Station (Al Messila) or to the Family and Friends Meet and Greet Area outside the border at Al Qalayel.

Humanitarian cases

For those who do not have a Hayya card (through airports only), as follows:

Apply for the permit through the Ministry of Home Affairs website – www.moi.gov.qa.

Applications will be reviewed and answered within six hours. The approval will be emailed to the applicant when the conditions are met.

The permit can only be used once.

Commercial trucks will be allowed to enter through the Abu Samra Border Crossing from 11.00pm to 6.00am from November 15 to December 22, 2022 to ensure smooth entry for football fans.

ALSO READ:

Recently, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani followed up on the progress of the Abu Samra border crossing's expansion and development project.

He inspected reception halls and other facilities and equipment, which were installed to ensure a smooth journey for fans during the forthcoming Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.