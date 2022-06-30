UAE Golden Visa: High school toppers, families to get long-term residency

Ruler of Dubai congratulated all the toppers from Grade12

High school graduates who aced the recently conducted end of term exams are eligible to receive the coveted UAE Golden Visa.

Taking to Twitter to congratulate the graduates, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security said it would get in touch with the top scorers about the procedure to grant them the Golden Visa. The students’ families will also get the long-term residency.

“The … applications for the Golden Visa from the top-scoring expats will also be received in cooperation with the Emirates Schools Establishment by submitting electronically through: https://icp.gov.ae/,” the authority added.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) announced the end-of-year results of Grade 12 students of public and private schools on Wednesday. The schools recorded a pass rate of 94.4 per cent.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the top eight students across the country.

