Sharjah: School calendar for next academic year announced

This includes beginning of term, breaks, start of the next year for foreign curriculum schools

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 6:53 PM

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Monday tweeted the school calendar for the next academic year (2022-2023) for foreign curriculum schools in the emirate.

The post outlines the dates of the first, second, and third semesters of the school year, as well as the the start of the subsequent academic year (2023-2024).

The vacations mentioned are winter break, spring break, and the end-of-term break.

School calendar for the academic year 2022 – 2023 for the foreign curriculum. Enjoy your summer vacation!#SPEA #Sharjah #Schools pic.twitter.com/1y3YEVa7i3 — هيئة الشـارقة للتعليم الخاص (@shjspea) June 27, 2022

Schools are given the option of two spring breaks - either 5 continuous working days or 5 separate days during a period of time in March and April.

