Sharjah: School calendar for next academic year announced

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Monday tweeted the school calendar for the next academic year (2022-2023) for foreign curriculum schools in the emirate.
The post outlines the dates of the first, second, and third semesters of the school year, as well as the the start of the subsequent academic year (2023-2024).
The vacations mentioned are winter break, spring break, and the end-of-term break.
Schools are given the option of two spring breaks - either 5 continuous working days or 5 separate days during a period of time in March and April.
