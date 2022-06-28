Sheikh Mohammed calls Grade 12 toppers, congratulates them

The expat from Lahore has fond memories of Mariamma Varkey, founder of the first GEMS school in Dubai
Top performing Grade 12 students in the UAE were showered with praise by the Ruler of Dubai on Tuesday.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, spoke to some of the students and also took to Twitter to laud them.
“I spoke a while ago with Mazoon Al Ketbi and Somaya Al Ketbi and congratulated them,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
The Dubai Ruler praised the toppers for their good grades. "We congratulate those who came first, the graduates and their parents. We also congratulate the homeland for getting a new batch of its sons and daughters, its soldiers, its men and women."
Sheikh Mohammed further said that their "coming days will be more beautiful and greater, God willing.”
Meanwhile, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, also took to Twitter to congratulate the students over their results.
She praised their efforts and wished them success, “Your efforts at this stage will guide your path in your next stages. The UAE expects a lot from you. You are its bet and its hope for the future,” she wrote in her post.
