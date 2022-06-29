UAE students score high, attribute success to hardwork and support of parents

Grade 12 students in the country achieve a pass rate of 94.4%

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 10:36 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 10:48 PM

UAE high school pupils who received top scores in their final year exams have expressed their happiness and thanked their families and teachers for the support they have shown.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) on Tuesday announced the end-of-year results of Grade 12 students of public and private schools, following the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum for the academic year 2021-2022.

Grade 12 students achieved high results with a pass rate of 94.4 per cent. A total of 28,775 students of public schools and private schools following the MoE curriculum sat for the end-of-year exams, according to ESE.

Abdelrahman Moustafa Badawy Elkhalafy

Abdelrahman Moustafa Badawy Elkhalafy from Abdulla Bin Al-Zubair Boys' School in Sharjah scored 99.96 percent. He is very happy about the excellent results.

“I knew I would perform well because I was well prepared for the exams. But I didn’t expect to be among the toppers,” he says.

The 17-year-old Egyptian student said he ensured that he used all his time well while balancing school time, revision at home and play time.

“I was revising every day. I had allocated a subject for a day to ensure that I cover everything,” said Elkhalafy, adding that his family and teachers provided him with all the supported he needed. Elkhalafy plans to pursue a degree in medicine.

Emirati student Sumaya Abdulla Salem Hamad Alketbi, from Al Ataa School – Al Ain, scored 99.6 percent in her exams. She was surprised when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai called to congratulate her.

“Sheikh Mohammed phoned and congratulated me on being among the top students in the final exams. This was one of the greatest moments in my life. I couldn’t believe it,” she said, adding that she had prepared well for the exams.

“I was keen on completing my assignments and homework in time and ensured that I revised all my notes,” said Alketbi.

The 17-year-old Emirati, who plans to pursue the airspace engineering course at the university, says her family and teachers played a vital role in her success in the exams.

Asem Omar Mahmoud

18-year-old Asem Omar Mahmoud from Al Maharat Private School – Abu Dhabi, who scored 99.55 percent, has attributed his success to his family who supported him and provided him with a conducive environment to read his books.

“I am so excited with the great results. I thank my family for the endless support and encouragement as it enabled me to perform well,” he said.

The Palestinian national says he started preparing for the final exams quite early and ensured that he gave equal time to everything, including revision, discussions with classmates and play.

Mahmoud plans to pursue a course in Physics at the university.

Faris Islam Abdelhamid Ahmed Radwan

Islam Abdelhamid Ahmed Radwan, father of Faris Islam Abdelhamid Ahmed Radwan from Al Ahliya Private School – Sharjah says he was so excited that his son, who is apparently in Egypt, was among the high-school toppers.

“I am so happy that my son performed so well. Faris is a brilliant young man and loves to study. He was very prepared for the exams,” he said adding that this was his first year of school in the UAE and he liked the education curriculum here.

The Egyptian father noted that his son plans to pursue a degree in medicine.

“My son wants to study medicine at the university and become a dentist. We hope that he completes his educational career within the country if he gets a scholarship to study at one of the public universities,” he said.

The grade 12 public school students comprised of students across 4 streams of education, with 648 students in the elite stream with a pass rate of 98 percent; 5,781 students in the advanced stream with a pass rate of 98.6 percent; 13,090 students in the general stream with a pass rate of 90.7 percent; and 1,038 students in the applied stream.

As for grade 12 private school students following the MoE curriculum, there were 5,835 students in the advanced stream with a pass rate of 98.6 percent and 2,383 students in the general stream achieved a pass rate of 93.2 percent.

