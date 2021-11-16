Dubai’s five-year multi-entry visa: All you need to know

Employees of multinational companies can now avail of the scheme; here are some key details

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 6:56 PM

Employees of multinational companies can now avail of Dubai’s new five-year, multi-entry visa.

The emirate’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) formally launched the visa scheme on Tuesday.

“The new five-year multi-entry visa is the latest in a series of initiatives launched by Dubai to create new opportunities for professionals and talented individuals across the world,” said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

“Visitors are being offered an experience that is not only productive for work and business but also enriching in terms of lifestyle and culture,” Sheikh Hamdan said, stressing that the city has been steadily rising as one of the world’s biggest hubs for travel, business, investment and talent.

Introduced in cooperation with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the initiative seeks to further simplify visa application procedures; provide easy access to the city; and extend international visitors’ stay.

Here are some key details about the new scheme:

Who will benefit from the five-year multi-entry visa?

It is especially beneficial to employees of foreign-owned firms.

“It enables the companies to participate in events, conferences, training courses, exhibitions and similar activities hosted in Dubai by these companies,” according to a Press release from the Dubai Media Office.

Has the visa been activated?

Yes. The GDRFA-Dubai has begun issuing the new visa to employees of multinational companies.

How many days can visa-holders stay in the UAE?

With this multi-entry visa, visitors can stay in the country for 90 days. They also have the option of extending it for another 90 days.

Rise in visa applications

The initiative is the latest in a slew of new visa schemes that the city has rolled out. The others include the Golden Visa for entrepreneurs and property and business investors, as well as the retirement and virtual work visas.

These new programmes have led to a significant increase in the number of entry visas issued recently, according to the GDRFA.

Major-General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of GDRFA-Dubai, said: “This new initiative will bolster Dubai’s reputation as a global business and tourism hub. Dubai is committed to simplifying the procedures for issuing entry visas to all nationalities.”

He added: “Dubai has always been on the top choice of business and leisure travellers. Providing these multinational companies the opportunity to obtain five-year multiple entry visas for their employees will contribute towards increasing visitors to the city, particularly those who travel in groups.”

Helal Saeed Almarri, director-general of DET, said these initiatives are being rolled out as part of efforts to make the city even more attractive to people around the world.

“The concerted efforts by the tourism authorities, supported by stakeholders and partners, have helped restore momentum in the travel sector,” said Al Marri.

Between January and September 2021, Dubai received around 3.85 million international visitors. The city has 726 hotel establishments, with the overall occupancy standing at 61 per cent, which is among the highest worldwide.

“Dubai is the preferred destination for multinational companies to host their corporate events and activities, conferences and meetings. We look forward to hosting more international corporate events,” said Al Marri.