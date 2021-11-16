Dubai rolls out 5-year multiple-entry permits

The goal is to enable employees to travel to and from the Emirate throughout the year

Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 3:07 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 3:20 PM

Authorities in Dubai have started issuing five-year, multiple-entry permits for employees of international companies, the Emirate’s Crown Prince has announced.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Chairman of the Executive Council in Dubai, tweeted that the goal is to enable employees to travel to and from Dubai throughout the year to take part in meetings, conferences and exhibitions.

He detailed how Dubai cements its position as the best city in the world to live and work in continuous development of regulations for work environment, efficient infrastructure, and flexibility and speed in taking decisions.

“Dubai meets the needs of society and helps institutions and individuals succeed and excel,” he tweeted.