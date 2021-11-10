UAE: Five steps to apply for 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa

The cabinet approved the multiple-entry visa in March this year

by Staff Reporter Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 12:18 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 3:22 PM

Visitors of all nationalities are now able to get five-year, multiple-entry tourist visas to the UAE.

With the visa, tourists can enter the UAE multiple times on self-sponsorship and remain in the country for 90 days on each visit, which can be extended for another 90 days.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship on Wednesday detailed the five steps to get the visa:

1. Visit www.ica.gov.ae

2. Select Smart Services (from the list of icons on the right of your screen, click on the second one called ‘e-form’)

3. From the top menu, select ‘Public Services’

4. Under ‘Visa – multiple entry’, click ‘Start Service’.

5. Fill in all the relevant details.

You can find out the visa cost, required documents and other details here:

The UAE cabinet had approved the multiple-entry visa in March this year.

In addition to boosting tourism numbers, the move makes it easier for residents to bring relatives to the country for visits.

As he announced the visa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had said that the move aimed to establish the UAE as a "major global tourism destination". He said the UAE welcomes about 21 million visitors each year.