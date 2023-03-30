Watch: Afghan orphaned toddler Maryam finally reunited with family

The tearful reunion ended a desperate search for Maryam since August 2021 when the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, sparking a panicked mass flight
Volunteers start preparing for the meal well in advance and source fresh meat, rice, and lentils after the Taraweeh prayers for the next day's feast
He earlier made headlines in 2011 for taking the oath swearing him in as the Representative of Glasgow in Urdu
If you’re a tourist looking to visit Dubai during the holy month, here is a comprehensive list of everything you’ll need to know about Ramadan in the city
From Suhoor to Ramadan Kareem, here is your linguistic guide to the most commonly used Arabic phrases during Ramadan
Built using marble, concrete, glass, steel and aluminium instead of stone and ornaments, the Palm Jumeirah mosque has a distinct contemporary vibe
Japan’s Ushba Tesoro wins the $30.5 million dollar Dubai World Cup. The world’s richest race is held for a 27th year at Meydan Grandstand attracting horse racing enthusiasts from all over the world.
The heaps of trash in the French capital are only one symptom of a series of protests
One of the world’s biggest horse racing tournaments, the prestigious Dubai World Cup offered total prize money of $30.5 million this year. Sheikh Hamdan crowned the winner of the main $12 million race, Japan’s Ushba Tesoro, which was ridden by Yuga Kawada and trained by Noboru Takagi
Anamika Chaterjee, editor of WKND magazine, and fitness and nutrition expert Khulood Ibrahim discuss training and nutrition tips for fasting
UAE residents marked the holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, March 23, fasting from dawn to dusk
While it is not mandatory, many believe that fasting makes the soul more receptive to spiritual messages
International gathering of guests and horsemen attending the 2023 Dubai World Cup from around the world were treated to a generous dose of Arabian hospitality at the luxurious Armani Hotel. The gala reception, which followed the official Post-Position Draw, was held under the shadow of the stunning Burj Khalifa and featured a world-class menu crafted by the hotel’s leading culinary experts
The UAE Food Bank has started a campaign to provide 3 million meals and food parcels to disadvantaged individuals and families both in the UAE and abroad during the holy month of Ramadan
Charities and mosques in the UAE set up these tents to allow residents to break their fast for free
Let's take a look at the Ramadan prayers around the world