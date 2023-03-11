Watch: How Indian expats in Dubai marked Holi festival

Hundreds of Indian expatriates in Dubai celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, with great fervour at Jubilee Park, Expo city this weekend.

People of various backgrounds came together to mark the festival of colours at the ‘Phoolan ki Holi’ event organised by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in association with Expo city Dubai.

The occasion saw people dancing to hit Indian songs, smearing colours and tossing flowers marking ‘Phoolan ki Holi’.

In his inaugural speech at the event, Consul General of India Dr Aman Puri spoke about how Holi symbolises the oneness of humanity.

Students of the Indian High School Dubai performed to showcase the diverse cultural heritage of India, including traditional Indian music and dance performances.

The event ended with a DJ spinning popular Bollywood song to go with the occasion. Guests danced to the beats as they celebrated the festival of colours with gusto.

Holi is one of the most popular festivals in India, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring. Out here, it served as a wonderful opportunity for the Indian community in Dubai to come together and enjoy the festival.

