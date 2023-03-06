UAE: Indian expats mark Holi with a riot of colours

Abu Dhabi and Dubai saw the community let down their hair and celebrate with song, dance and lots of colour

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 2:59 PM

The Indian expat community in the UAE got into festive mode on the eve of the Holi festival, which is marked on Wednesday in India.

Taking a break from his busy schedule, Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, joined thousands of expats in a colourful celebration of Holi at Khalifa Pak in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Organised by the Indian Business Professional Group in partnership with twenty other community organisations, the festival was celebrated with colour and enthusiasm by the Indian community in the capital.

“Holi is a festival of joy and togetherness amongst Indians worldwide. After about three years of the Covid pandemic, this is the first time Holi was celebrated by the Indian community in a true spirit associated with the festival,” said Sudheer.

The festival is celebrated as a 'spring festival' in many parts of India. The custom involves lighting up a bonfire a day before the festival, which signifies the triumph of 'good over evil.' It is also considered a farewell to winter.

The festival begins on the evening of 'Poornima' full moon day in the Hindu month of 'Falgun'. The first day of Holi is also known as ‘Choti Holi’, and the next day is celebrated with colours among loved ones.

The festival celebrates liveliness, joy, and, the bond shared among the Indian brotherhood, and is celebrated in many parts of the country, which boasts diverse cultures and traditions.

Holi in Dubai

In Dubai, thousands of Indians thronged The Square at Dubai Sports City to mark the festival of colours. Celebrations included over 10 hours of non-stop entertainment, with over ten artists behind the DJ console playing festive tracks, accompanied by lots of colours, food and beverages.

Shikha Agarwal, a lifestyle influencer and Indian expat in UAE for the last fourteen years, said that the country makes them feel at home, where they can celebrate every festival with warmth and a sense of belonging. “More than five thousand people celebrated in Dubai,” said Agarwal.

Arpita Desai, HR professional and co-admin of Indian Woman in Dubai, said: “Residing in this country makes us feel as if we are at home where we don’t forget our culture and celebrate with love and laughter. The celebration was fantastic. Happy Holi, everyone!”