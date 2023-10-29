Is Salman Khan sitting next to Cristiano Ronaldo? Fans go frenzy as picture goes viral

The picture circulated from a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou

By ANI Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 11:20 PM

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently seen sitting next to star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez during a boxing match in Saudi Arabia.

Several videos and photos of the duo in the same frame have gone viral on social media and fans cannot get enough of it.

The duo was spotted at a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Fans reacted by saying it was the most unexpected crossover, but one they definitely loved. Others praised both of them for their excellence in their respective fields.

Apart from them Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 12.

The makers, recently unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The two-minute-fifty-second trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss.

ALSO READ: