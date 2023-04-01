Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted holidaying in Kerala?

Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Celebrated Hollywood pair Zendaya and Tom Holland are making headlines again – and this time it is to do with their trip to India. The actor couple, who are making their first trip together to the country, landed in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Friday. But fans were left baffled by a photo of the couple enjoying a trip in Munnar, Kerala, a popular holiday destination in the South Indian state.
The viral post, shared on the official social media account of Kerala Tourism, shows Holland, aka Siper-Man, and Zendaya holding hands and walking against a lush green, misty backdrop in Munnar.
The post has gone viral since then. It was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags 'faraway home', 'Munnar' and 'Kerala tourism'.
Many gullible netizens fell for it, while some of them realised that it was April 1, and it could perhaps be a joke. Every year, on this day, the world comes together to play pranks on each other and have a hearty laugh.
The original photograph of the couple used by the official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism to create the post was taken in Boston in US last year.
The response from fans was equally light-hearted and hilarious.
"Wow...I saw them having Porotta & Beef from thankan chettan's shop an hour before," commented a fan.
"Tbh this was a good one. Everyone including me was fooled for a bit. I think whoever did this deserves credit ( assuming this was really a picture meant for just for today and the idea was not really to make people believe that they were in Munnar!)," wrote another follower.
ALSO READ:
Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan play Whos more likely to with Khaleej Times during an interview about their upcoming release Thallumaala
Jonathan Webster, Consul General, US Embassy Abu Dhabi talks to Khaleej Times
We visit LEGOLAND Dubai to check out their offers and indoor attractions to beat the heat and keep cool during the summer
Atlantis, The Palm, offers an experience in which visitors can swim on the surface of The Shark Lagoon
Be up close and personal with the moon this Eid. Running until the 8th of May at Oli Oli children’s museum, families with young children can get a chance to see a unique art installation in the form of a 5-metre replica of the Moon
Green Heaven Farm is the 'mini Kerala village' created by an Indian expat at Zubair, Sharjah. This place is truly a hidden gem with sunflowers, organic vegetables, a patch of rice paddy and so much more. Opening soon for the public
Indian leaf artist Gulwant Singh used 41 leaves from the Peepal tree to create a portrait of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his birthday in November. He talks to KT about his art and why he chooses this method. Video by Muhammad Sajjad
Ahead of the famous NYE fireworks show, we stepped inside the world’s tallest tower for a taste of their festive menu