Hollywood stars Tom Holland, Zendaya spotted holidaying in Kerala?

Tourism board of South Indian state shares picture of couple holding hands and walking in Munnar

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 8:13 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 8:40 PM

Celebrated Hollywood pair Zendaya and Tom Holland are making headlines again – and this time it is to do with their trip to India. The actor couple, who are making their first trip together to the country, landed in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on Friday. But fans were left baffled by a photo of the couple enjoying a trip in Munnar, Kerala, a popular holiday destination in the South Indian state.

The viral post, shared on the official social media account of Kerala Tourism, shows Holland, aka Siper-Man, and Zendaya holding hands and walking against a lush green, misty backdrop in Munnar.

The post has gone viral since then. It was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags 'faraway home', 'Munnar' and 'Kerala tourism'.

Many gullible netizens fell for it, while some of them realised that it was April 1, and it could perhaps be a joke. Every year, on this day, the world comes together to play pranks on each other and have a hearty laugh.

The original image of Tom and Zendaya was taken in Boston and was photoshopped for the prank. – Twitter

The original photograph of the couple used by the official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism to create the post was taken in Boston in US last year.

The response from fans was equally light-hearted and hilarious.

"Wow...I saw them having Porotta & Beef from thankan chettan's shop an hour before," commented a fan.

"Tbh this was a good one. Everyone including me was fooled for a bit. I think whoever did this deserves credit ( assuming this was really a picture meant for just for today and the idea was not really to make people believe that they were in Munnar!)," wrote another follower.

