WhatsApp outage: 10 hilarious memes that went viral in UAE

Centred primarily around people rushing to the platform and trying to restart their phones, here are ten memes from Twitter users that made us laugh

File photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 4:19 PM

As the global outage of WhatsApp rendered people unable to message on the app for over two hours, people immediately flocked to Twitter to express their thoughts. The social media app became host to thousands of memes as creators went into overdrive; centred primarily around people rushing to the platform and trying to restart their phones, Twitter users made light of the situation using the hashtags #WhatsAppDown and #WhatsAppOutage.

Here are ten tweets that made us laugh:

This tweet poked fun at users who came to Twitter to check if WhatsApp was down.

Another tweet in a similar vein. It is funny because you have to admit: it is true!

Twitter is king when WhatsApp is down.

Indians joked about how their Diwali celebrations had caused WhatsApp to crash and burn.

Let us be honest – how many times did you restart your router?

If you are a Money Heist fan, you know that the Professor has thought of everything.

Those two hours of waiting really seemed much longer!

We can see the smirk from here.

That look of happiness is priceless!

We sincerely hope no phones were hurt in the making of this meme!

