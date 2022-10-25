UAE: WhatsApp is reportedly back after major outage

The authority urged the general public to stay away and not to approach the area
WhatsApp service appears to have been restored for users in the UAE after 2 hours of downtime.
Around 1pm, users have reported that they are able to send and receive messages on the app again.
A website reporting service issues earlier showed an outage spike in Dubai and Abu Dhabi at around 11am, with WhatsApp users saying they were unable to send and receive texts and videos on the messaging platform. WhatsApp Web followed suit shortly after.
ANI reported that the messaging app is down in India as well. Users from Pakistan, Philippines, and other countries across the world had taken to social media to report the outage, with Reuters reporting users in the United Kingdom and South Africa also struggling with sending and receiving texts and videos.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible", a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms (META.O) said on Tuesday.
