WGS 2023 in Dubai: World must think beyond borders to fight climate challenge, says Al Olama

Gallant Knight/2 operated 37 cargo planes carrying food and medical supplies and shelters for the affected people
The world will have to think beyond nationalities, religion, ethnicity and geographical boundaries in order to combat the climate threat posed to the eight billion, said Omar Sultan Al Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, UAE, and managing director, World Government Summit.
He said that humanity is going to go through a period that will either bring with it a lot of tragedy or a lot of opportunity, increased climate disasters, and increased collaboration, hopefully.
The UAE minister started his opening remarks of the Global Climate Tech and Policy Forum on a lighter note, saying “I wish I would have outsourced this speech to ChatGPT. But we still have not reached this point where it can do this for me.”
“I spoke to some people, and I was told that the world can't do anything about climate and natural disasters. It's quite difficult to address these things early on. The first thing that struck me was the earthquake in Japan which was able to crack this. An earthquake in Japan is relativity less disastrous than in many other places. It’s because they were able to use technology to manoeuvre around the natural disasters that they have,” he said.
As a result of climate change, Al Olama highlighted that the world is going to see many more anomalies in weather such as flooding, extreme climate conditions, whether it is heat or cold etc.
“We will need to address this collectively. The only answer to address these challenges for us is to come together and not think about geographical boundaries, nationalities, ethnicity, or religion, but think about humanity. Today, we are addressing a need for all of humanity,” he said during the opening remarks of the ‘Global Climate Tech and Policy Forum’ held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit on Monday.
He added that this Forum and Cop28, which will be held in the UAE later this year, will help create a roadmap not just for the UAE people but for all the eight billion people across the globe.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
ALSO READ:
Gallant Knight/2 operated 37 cargo planes carrying food and medical supplies and shelters for the affected people
WGS 2023 brings together 20 heads of state, over 250 ministers, 10,000 officials, thinkers, global experts, and more than 80 international organisations
The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, aspects of joint cooperation and ways of strengthening them
'Bridges of Goodness' campaign is witnessing an enthusiastic response from all spectrums of society, showing solidarity with the conditions of those affected by the devastating quake
Several regional countries, including the UAE, have introduced taxes in the past few years in order to create a more sustainable source of income for the economies
Abdullah bin Zayed visits affected areas, discusses humanitarian repercussions of quake with the Syrian President
In an interview with Khaleej Times, Michael Aboya expressed his delight with the festival, which is currently taking place at Expo Centre from February 9-15
Over the past few days, thousands of UAE volunteers have come together to help the victims of the two country