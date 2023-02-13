WGS 2023 in Dubai: World must think beyond borders to fight climate challenge, says Al Olama

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 11:56 AM

The world will have to think beyond nationalities, religion, ethnicity and geographical boundaries in order to combat the climate threat posed to the eight billion, said Omar Sultan Al Olama, minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, UAE, and managing director, World Government Summit.

He said that humanity is going to go through a period that will either bring with it a lot of tragedy or a lot of opportunity, increased climate disasters, and increased collaboration, hopefully.

The UAE minister started his opening remarks of the Global Climate Tech and Policy Forum on a lighter note, saying “I wish I would have outsourced this speech to ChatGPT. But we still have not reached this point where it can do this for me.”

“I spoke to some people, and I was told that the world can't do anything about climate and natural disasters. It's quite difficult to address these things early on. The first thing that struck me was the earthquake in Japan which was able to crack this. An earthquake in Japan is relativity less disastrous than in many other places. It’s because they were able to use technology to manoeuvre around the natural disasters that they have,” he said.

As a result of climate change, Al Olama highlighted that the world is going to see many more anomalies in weather such as flooding, extreme climate conditions, whether it is heat or cold etc.

“We will need to address this collectively. The only answer to address these challenges for us is to come together and not think about geographical boundaries, nationalities, ethnicity, or religion, but think about humanity. Today, we are addressing a need for all of humanity,” he said during the opening remarks of the ‘Global Climate Tech and Policy Forum’ held on the sidelines of the World Government Summit on Monday.

He added that this Forum and Cop28, which will be held in the UAE later this year, will help create a roadmap not just for the UAE people but for all the eight billion people across the globe.

