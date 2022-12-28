Watch: Rain in UAE creates waterfalls, slick roads on Wednesday morning as showers continue

NCM has warned that rains will go on for another two days, but will decrease by New Year's Eve

By Web Desk Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 8:48 AM

Wednesday marks the third continuous day of rains in the UAE. Videos circulating on social media show how the downpour makes its way down the sides of mountains, creating waterfalls.

The video below was taken in Hatta this morning, and posted by the handle Storm_centre online.

Rains caused roads to become wet, and even flood in some areas.

الامارات : هطول أمطار الخير على بعض من مناطق أبوظبي ودبي والعين والفجيرة وكلباء وحتا خلال الساعات الماضية #منخفض_الشتاء #أجمل_شتاء_في_العالم #مركز_العاصفة

28_12_2022 pic.twitter.com/sHpP5zMeEp — مركز العاصفة (@Storm_centre) December 28, 2022

Another video shows a residential area in Fujairah experiencing rain in the early hours of the morning before the sunrise.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) and police forces in various emirates have issued warnings and advisories, asking motorists to stay careful while driving.

ALSO READ: