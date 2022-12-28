UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Rain in UAE creates waterfalls, slick roads on Wednesday morning as showers continue

NCM has warned that rains will go on for another two days, but will decrease by New Year's Eve

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 28 Dec 2022, 8:48 AM

Wednesday marks the third continuous day of rains in the UAE. Videos circulating on social media show how the downpour makes its way down the sides of mountains, creating waterfalls.

The video below was taken in Hatta this morning, and posted by the handle Storm_centre online.

Rains caused roads to become wet, and even flood in some areas.

Another video shows a residential area in Fujairah experiencing rain in the early hours of the morning before the sunrise.

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) and police forces in various emirates have issued warnings and advisories, asking motorists to stay careful while driving.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE