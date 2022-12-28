Watch: Rain in UAE creates waterfalls, slick roads on Wednesday morning as showers continue

11 IPOs are likely to hit the market in 2023, added an official
Wednesday marks the third continuous day of rains in the UAE. Videos circulating on social media show how the downpour makes its way down the sides of mountains, creating waterfalls.
The video below was taken in Hatta this morning, and posted by the handle Storm_centre online.
Rains caused roads to become wet, and even flood in some areas.
Another video shows a residential area in Fujairah experiencing rain in the early hours of the morning before the sunrise.
The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) and police forces in various emirates have issued warnings and advisories, asking motorists to stay careful while driving.
He said that although rainfall is likely to continue for the next couple of days, it will decrease by the end of the week
The authority has shared an emergency contact number for those in need of assistance
The unstable conditions continue from yesterday, leading to an overcast morning and puddles on the streets