Watch: Dubai's Burj Khalifa 'splits open' to reveal giant umbrella

As residents woke up to a rare, rainy morning on Tuesday with overcast skies and waterlogged roads, social media too has been flooded with scenic visuals of drenched cities across the UAE.
Arguably though, it is the video shared by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum which has become the talk of the town.
In the edited video, the star of the city's skyline, Burj Khalifa, mechanically 'splits open' to reveal an umbrella. The device elevated and opened, giving cover to the world's tallest building.
The transparent umbrella featured the loo of Destination Dubai and was seen swaying in the wind.
Posting the video on his Instagram account, Sheikh Hamdan wrote, “It’s that time of the year! My Dubai.”
The video which was posted around two hours ago has gathered over 350,000 likes, and is winning resident's hearts. The comments section of the reel is filled with users posting red heart emojis, indicating their love towards the city.
Earlier today, the National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) this morning issued yellow and orange alerts for rain.
It has advised residents to take precautions in case of rain and asked people to stay away from the areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater. Authorities urged motorists to drive carefully and avoid waterlogged areas.
The country will be affected by unstable weather, accompanied by rainy convective clouds of various intensities, thunder and lightning and rain to continue till Wednesday. The centre also said the residents would experience a fall in temperature.
