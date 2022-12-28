UAE weather: Authorities issue yellow, orange alerts for rain; temperatures to drop

Rainfall is expected in most areas, NCM urges people to be on the lookout when going for outdoor activities

Rainy weather will continue in the UAE on Wednesday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

NCM has issued an advisory to people in the UAE to stay safe for the next couple of days, particularly when conducting outdoor activities and driving. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for most of the country.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall during the daytime - especially over coastal, northern and eastern areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 25°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 17°C and 16°C respectively.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the the Oman Sea.

