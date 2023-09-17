Watch: Dark clouds gather in morning sky in UAE as rain hits part of country

The document, titled 'legal notifications' has some obvious spelling errors
As temperatures drop across the UAE, residents are sharing videos and photos of rains hitting parts of the country. Clips show stormy gray clouds gathering overhead as heavy rains pour, drenching roads and vehicles.
The handle Storm_Centre shared a video from Khorfakkan this morning, before sunrise. Drops of water cover the wind shield of a car as it travels down a main road.
Another video, this time from Fujairah, shows dark clouds in the sky and rain falling on a car stopped on the side of a road.
Rains have become more frequent over the last few days, as temperatures begin to dip, signalling the end of peak summer in the UAE. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai is set to reach 39°C, down from earlier highs of up to 45°C.
ALSO READ:
The document, titled 'legal notifications' has some obvious spelling errors
There are many popular places for peacock sightings in the city
The two-day Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Internships Festival event sees participation of more than 60 prominent private sector companies
Students to benefit from scholarships, affordable tuition fees offered by UAE, Canada, USA, UK and German universities
It will enable disaster-affected countries to communicate what aid is needed and where, allowing partners to better target and accelerate delivery
He will be flying to his hometown in Kathmandu next month and said he will spoil his wife, four-year old son with gifts from his winnings
A warm hero’s welcome will greet AlNeyadi on his return to the UAE on Monday, September 18
A lipoma – a lump of fatty tissue that grows just under the skin – is rarely a serious medical condition