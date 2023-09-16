UAE weather: Fair, partly cloudy day ahead; humid tonight

Residents have been urged to drive carefully and abide by traffic rule and regulations
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust westward. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 80 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Residents have been urged to drive carefully and abide by traffic rule and regulations
The villages of the mountainous region of the rural commune of Ighil (150km from Marrakech) took the major brunt
The authority confirms that all mobile phones in the country have been 'approved after ensuring their compliance with technical standards'
American Judge Frank Caprio wins Best Positive Social Impact Driver at International Government Communication Forum
It was aimed at enabling strategic planning to navigate potential future political and economic challenges
She has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films
Pre-orders will begin at 4pm, with prices start from Dh3,399, and consumers will get their devices from September 22
Institution heads highlight this will streamline processes and keep communities safe