UAE weather: Temperatures to decrease, red alert issued for fog

Published: Fri 15 Sep 2023, 7:32 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust westward. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.

Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog and mist formation. See the map of expected areas of the formation below:

Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.

Temperatures are set to decrease gradually. They could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

