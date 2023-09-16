Watch: Slight rain hits parts of UAE as temperatures begin to dip

by Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 12:47 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 1:21 PM

As temperatures begin to dip in the UAE and residents start stepping out to enjoy the weather more – a slight drizzle hit some parts of the country.

Storm Centre took to Twitter to post some stunning shots of the drizzle that fell in some parts of the country.

Watch the video of the droplets of rain hitting a car's windshield below:

The soft drizzle took place in the mountains of Fujairah.

Last night, it drizzled in the eastern region of Khorfakkan. Watch the slight rainfall below:

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general today, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust westward. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.

Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

Temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

