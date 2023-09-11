UAE weather: Chance of rain; temperatures to increase today

File photo

by Web Desk Published: Mon 11 Sep 2023, 7:25 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general.

Convective clouds, associated with rainfall, may form eastward.

Temperatures are set to increase, reaching 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will both see a low of 32°C.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will blow during the day.

