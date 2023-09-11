UAE weather: Chance of rain; temperatures to increase today

1,202 participants took home Dh1,494,750 in prize money
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy in general.
Convective clouds, associated with rainfall, may form eastward.
Temperatures are set to increase, reaching 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will both see a low of 32°C.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will blow during the day.
