UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Watch: Clouds engulf UAE road, rains hit parts of country as police issue warning

Authority reminds residents of rules to follow during unstable weather, urges them to remain home

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: X
Photo: X

Published: Sun 25 Feb 2024, 5:43 PM

Parts of the UAE were hit by rain on Sunday evening, as predicted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the authority, the UAE is currently under the influence of a weak surface pressure system coupled with the extension of an upper-level low-pressure system, which leads to cloudiness and rains.

Videos on social media show the extent of precipitation, with clouds engulfing part of a mountain road in Ras Al Khaimah.

Fujairah too has been hit by rains, as shown in this video below, in which cars can be seen navigating through the precipitation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Police departments from different emirates have issued warnings, urging residents to follow the rules and exercise caution in order to prevent accidents. Ras Al Khaimah police asked residents to:

- Steer clear of areas with trees that may fall during the unstable weather.

- Avoid sitting near edges of valleys.

- Supervise children closely.

- Allow space for equipment sent to drain water from roads.

- Prioritise safety by remaining indoors.

- Maintaining safe distance from other cars while driving.

- Reporting accumulation of rainwater to authorities.

- Exercise caution around pools of water and electric sources.

The Abu Dhabi Police have also issued a warning for motorists, urging them to exercise caution on the roads and pay attention to changing speed limits displayed on the electronic signboards.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE