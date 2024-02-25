Watch: Clouds engulf UAE road, rains hit parts of country as police issue warning

Residents are still recovering from the unstable weather that hit the eastern coast of UAE more than a week ago
Parts of the UAE were hit by rain on Sunday evening, as predicted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
According to the authority, the UAE is currently under the influence of a weak surface pressure system coupled with the extension of an upper-level low-pressure system, which leads to cloudiness and rains.
Videos on social media show the extent of precipitation, with clouds engulfing part of a mountain road in Ras Al Khaimah.
Fujairah too has been hit by rains, as shown in this video below, in which cars can be seen navigating through the precipitation.
Police departments from different emirates have issued warnings, urging residents to follow the rules and exercise caution in order to prevent accidents. Ras Al Khaimah police asked residents to:
- Steer clear of areas with trees that may fall during the unstable weather.
- Avoid sitting near edges of valleys.
- Supervise children closely.
- Allow space for equipment sent to drain water from roads.
- Prioritise safety by remaining indoors.
- Maintaining safe distance from other cars while driving.
- Reporting accumulation of rainwater to authorities.
- Exercise caution around pools of water and electric sources.
The Abu Dhabi Police have also issued a warning for motorists, urging them to exercise caution on the roads and pay attention to changing speed limits displayed on the electronic signboards.
