UAE weather: Temperature to significantly drop today, humid tonight

Humidity levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Published: Fri 17 Mar 2023, 6:26 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy over some Western coastal areas and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, causing blowing dust and sand during the day.

Temperatures could be as high as 33ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions. There will be a significant decrease in temperatures today.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman sea.

