UAE weather: Temperature to significantly drop today, humid tonight

The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy over some Western coastal areas and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow, causing blowing dust and sand during the day.
Temperatures could be as high as 33ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions. There will be a significant decrease in temperatures today.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The recyclable material has better overall ecological balance than glass and single-use aluminium cans
Sara Essa tells Khaleej Times about her passion for the sport and a community project that is close to her heart: ‘The Padel Collective'
Residents can apply for the discount starting March 20
The new legislation is part of a comprehensive healthcare regulatory framework the Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) is working to implement
Nearly 350 people from all across the country participated, competing in three main categories
From prayers and fasting to the 'Night of Glory', here are the important facts to know about this time
They went through intensive training for a year, during which they swam a total of 900 kilometres
Participants will be given training, resources and the opportunity to advocate on behalf of their countries and communities