UAE weather: Orange, yellow alerts for rain clouds; authority issues warning

Airport authorities transported the travellers to their temporary accommodations and were given all necessary care
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, over some southern and eastern areas.
Temperatures are set to rise to 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see a low of 24°C today.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning along the coasts. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Airport authorities transported the travellers to their temporary accommodations and were given all necessary care
Whether through a tablet, a parent’s phone, or their own devices, children worldwide start gaining access to the internet at a tender age. What does this mean for their online safety?
Aimed to provide respite to Keralites living in the country from sky-high ticket prices and a shortage of flight seats, Air Kerala has been shelved several times
He, along with a colleague, spent Monday checking their spacesuits for leaks and proper fit verification
The Emirati-made rover is currently safely stored in a special compartment of a Japanese spacecraft that will attempt a soft landing tomorrow, April 25
The airline apologises for any inconvenience caused to the passengers' travel schedule
A sand plot sold for Dh126 million on Jumeirah Bay Island sets a new record
He praised the outstanding efforts made by Riyadh in carrying out evacuations in cooperation with various countries