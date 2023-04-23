UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; temperature to hit 35°C

Eid Al Fitr in UAE is 'next level': Residents go all out with celebrations now that Covid is no longer a worry
Families have festivities and reunions planned throughout the holiday, with many driving across the Emirates to be with their loved ones
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a chance of rainfall, especially over some western and southern areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.
Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 21°C respectively.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
