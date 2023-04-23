UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain; temperature to hit 35°C

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 6:18 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of rainfall, especially over some western and southern areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.

Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 33°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 21°C respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: