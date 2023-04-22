UAE weather: Winds to cause blowing dust, temperatures to rise

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was also present on the auspicious occasion
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, and cloudy at times especially over some western and southern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 35ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai. There will be another increase in temperatures.
However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
