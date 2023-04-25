UAE weather: Chance of rain, blowing dust; temperature to hit 36°C

This will enable conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses on topics related to human rights
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a chance of rainfall today, with light to moderate winds causing blowing dust and sand.
Temperatures are set to rise to 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see a low of 23°C today.
In the Arabian Gulf, conditions will be slight to moderate and rough with cloud activity. It will be slight in the Oman Sea.
