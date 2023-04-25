UAE weather: Chance of rain, blowing dust; temperature to hit 36°C

In the Arabian Gulf, conditions will be slight to moderate and rough with cloud activity; it will be slight in the Oman Sea

Photo by Shihab. For illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 6:20 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There is a chance of rainfall today, with light to moderate winds causing blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures are set to rise to 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 35°C in Dubai. Both emirates will see a low of 23°C today.

In the Arabian Gulf, conditions will be slight to moderate and rough with cloud activity. It will be slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: