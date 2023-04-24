UAE weather: Rain forecast for parts of the country, temperature to hit 40°C

Light to moderate winds may lead to the formation of blowing dust

Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather today to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially over some western and southern regions, with the possibility of rain. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Temperatures are set to reach 36°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 23°C respectively. The MET department forecast temperatures in Meziara and Gasyoura to touch 40°C.

On Sunday afternoon, light to moderate rainfall was reported in several parts of the Al Dhafra region, while many areas in Abu Dhabi remained overcast.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 40.2°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 14:45 UAE Local time.

