UAE weather: Orange alert issued; chance of rain as temperatures drop

The sky will be partly cloudy; moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust and sand

Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 6:15 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 6:25 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be cloudy with a chance of rainfall over some coastal and western areas of the country. The NCM has issued orange and yellow alerts for rough seas. The alerts are in place until 8.30am tomorrow morning.

NCM also urges the public to refrain from swimming or conducting marine activities while the alert is in place.

Temperatures continue to drop today. Abu Dhabi is expected to see a high of 29°C and a low of 21°C. Dubai, on the other hand, will reach a maximum temperature of 28°C and a minimum temperature of 20°C.

Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust and sand. The sea will be very rough at times to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

