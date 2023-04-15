UAE weather: Yellow alert issued; temperatures to dip to 16ºC

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 6:27 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will become cloudy over some western and coastal areas, with a probability of light rain westward by Sunday morning. Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand.

Authorities have issued a yellow alert, warning of the rough seas. The advisory said: "Fresh winds with speed reaching 40 km/hr and rough sea with wave height reaching 7 ft at times offshore in Oman Sea from Friday, 6pm until Saturday, 6pm."

Temperatures could be as high as 37ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai and 16ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman sea.

