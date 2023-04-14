UAE weather: Police urge drivers to exercise caution due to low visibility

Authority warns of dusty conditions and strong winds

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 4:31 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 4:33 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to exercise caution while driving due to low visibility, following dust storms on Friday.

The police, in a message on social media, has warned drivers not to use their mobile phones to take photos or videos for their own safety and that of other road users.

According to the National Centre of Metoerology (NCM) forecast, it will be dusty to partly cloudy with chances of light showers in some parts of UAE. Moderate to fresh winds will be blowing, strong at times, and causing dust and sand storms that will reduce horizontal visibility.

