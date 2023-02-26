UAE weather: Low clouds to appear, temperature to dip to 10ºC

Lt Gen Al Marri advises them to streamline customers’ transactions and improve business quality
The day will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the day. Low clouds will appear eastward especially over mountains. Clouds will increase gradually westward by night.
Temperatures could be as high as 35ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
