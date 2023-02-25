UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to rise to 36ºC

By Web Desk Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:47 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. Clouds will appear over the East especially over the mountains.

Temperatures could be as high as 35ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 10 to 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

