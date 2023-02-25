UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to rise to 36ºC

Free hotel stays, student scholarships, new job portal: How UAE businesses stepped up to aid stranded Ukrainians
The Russia-Ukraine war began a year ago, leaving those from the Eastern European country stranded here
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. Clouds will appear over the East especially over the mountains.
Temperatures could be as high as 35ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 10 to 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The Russia-Ukraine war began a year ago, leaving those from the Eastern European country stranded here
Once he reaches the orbiting station, the ISS will be his playground, where he will undertake various science experiments over the next six months
‘It encourages employees to take leave when they need it, which can lead to increased productivity and job satisfaction’
Company in Dubai that has implemented policy explains how it is implemented without affecting productivity
Top officials from around the world to share their knowledge and expertise during the three-day event
Countries to work together to reduce costs, enhance supply chains, create job opportunities
The five-day event features special task forces from all over the world
A total of 1,350 companies from 65 countries have taken part in the exhibition that runs till February 24, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre