UAE weather: Light to moderate winds, temperature to drop to 7ºC

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 6:34 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over the coasts and islands, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

