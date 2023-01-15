UAE weather: Temperatures to dip below 5°C as winter peaks

10-day period to be the coldest of the season, with mercury to reach 0°C over higher altitudes

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 15 Jan 2023, 3:10 PM

The Emirates Astronomy Society said the most intense period of the winter season is set to begin in mid-Januar,y with severe cold and temperatures dipping to below 5 °C in mountainous areas.

Officials said the period between January 12 and January 16 is the peak of the winter season in the Gulf heritage calendar of the Al Drour system.

This period lasts for ten days, and it is described as the period of ‘severe cold, according to a WAM report.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society said this period is when winter in the Arabian Peninsula region reaches its peak with temperatures dropping to their lowest, reaching below 5 °C in the deserts and dipping below 0°C in the high mountainous areas.

During this period, fog formation might be experienced in the morning, and camels drinking semi-frozen water might lead to bleeding or bloody mouths from the extreme cold, he said.

According to Al Jarwan, as for the people of Al Anwa, January 15 marks the beginning of the second season of winter-the season of Shabt or the period of coldness.

During this period, the temperature in all coastal areas is between 23°C to 11°C, and it sometimes dips in some areas of the desert to below 5 °C and 0 °C in mountain peaks.

The official pointed out that during this period, the male palm tree (Al Fahal) begins to bloom, and the period for the dryness of fruit and citrus trees ends. Lemon blossoms (Al Bayl) begin to appear.

“This period which is marked by the appearance of the Al-Na’eem stars at dawn on January 15, is also characterised by heavy rainfall,” said Al Jarwan, adding that this period continues for about 26 days, after which the intensity of the coldness is broken by the appearance of the first stars of Saud on February 10, which is the star of Saad Al Dhabah.

