UAE weather: Humid tonight, temperature to drop to 10ºC

By Web Desk Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 6:36 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas by night, with an increase in temperatures, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming moderate to fresh at times by Saturday morning westward over the sea.

Temperatures could be as high as 34ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal regions.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate and may become rough at times by Saturday morning westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

