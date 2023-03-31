UAE weather: Humid tonight, temperature to drop to 10ºC

'The march continues': Sheikh Mohammed congratulates new UAE Vice-President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid called them leaders of the new generation
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas by night, with an increase in temperatures, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming moderate to fresh at times by Saturday morning westward over the sea.
Temperatures could be as high as 34ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate and may become rough at times by Saturday morning westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid called them leaders of the new generation
Decree stipulates the appointment of members of the council
Sheikh Mohamed issues Emiri decree on the new appointment
The President also appointed Sheikh Mansour as Vice-President
Sheikh Mohammed will also remain the Vice-President of the country
Motorists urged to depart for their journey earlier or take alternative routes
Sheikh Mohamed expressed confidence in Emiratis' ability to drive the country's economic leadership and competitiveness in various fields
Talents will be encouraged to develop smart applications, says Crown Prince