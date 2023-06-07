UAE weather: Humid night ahead; temperatures to reach 41°C

They advise people to have multiple layers of security and to not trust anyone by default
The weather today will be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times eastward in the country, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM). It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
Temperatures will hit a maximum of 41°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai today. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 28°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
